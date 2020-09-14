VanillaSoft Named a Contender in Independent Analyst Report, Sales Engagement, Q3 2020

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, is among a select group of companies that were invited by Forrester to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q3, 2020. Marking its first appearance in a Forrester Wave, VanillaSoft was named a contender in this report.

In this report, Forrester evaluated the eight most significant sales engagement vendors, and looked at each vendor’s performance across 31 criteria.

Forrester observed that, “With its hyperfocus on traditional industries and SMB companies, VanillaSoft purposely crafts it’s go-to-market partner and product strategies around the unique needs of its target customers”.

The report goes on to say that, “VanillaSoft is a good fit for businesses with a transactional, high-velocity sales model that want to arm their sellers with a cost-effective engagement tool”.

David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft, said:

“VanillaSoft’s focus on SMB, and on traditional vertical industries such as financial services, insurance, and higher education certainly shows through in this report, and has become a key differentiator for us. The distinct sales engagement capabilities that we offer in our platform have come to be relied on by these organizations.”

For more information, and to view the full report, visit Forrester’s website. Report available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 18,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.

