The Corona crisis has increased the pressure on companies to digitise.

Omnis Software are the creators of Omnis Studio, a world class application development platform for creating world class applications. Omnis developers are more competitive and innovative due to the Omnis Studio ability to write code once and deploy on any platform, it has the best debugger on the market and a rich environment to create attractive, modern applications significantly faster than standard development methods requiring multiple tools. Omnis Studio is quick and easy to learn and delivers a significant return on investment by reducing the development/debugging/testing cycle and due to the unmatched longevity of the company and product. Thousands of Omnis applications are in use today across every vertical market with a strong presence in Healthcare, Government, Engineering, Transportation, Manufacturing, Finance, Enterprise Business and SME's across the world.

Omnis Software