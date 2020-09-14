Belmont Abbey College Recognized Again by U.S. News & World Report

The College Also Welcomes Record New Student Enrollment

/EIN News/ -- Belmont, NC, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today U.S. News & World Report recognizes Belmont Abbey College as one of the Best Regional Colleges in the South, one of the Best Values, and one of the Best in Undergraduate Teaching in the 2021 edition of U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges. The recognition places it among the best colleges in the nation. The college also welcomed the largest new student enrollment in its history this fall with 492 students.

“This is a tribute to our faculty, staff, administration, and monastic community who have dedicated their lives to living out the mission of the College so ‘that in all things God may be glorified.’ Despite the challenges of a world-wide pandemic, their good work has led to all-time record enrollment and retention, a partnership with Caromont Health to build a new hospital at the Abbey, a new five-story living and learning community residence hall, new state of the art sciences labs, improved athletic facilities, and so much more,” said Dr. Bill Thierfelder, president of Belmont Abbey College. “I am especially happy and grateful that U.S. News & World Report recognizes the excellence and virtue of our faculty, staff, and all the members of the Belmont Abbey College community.”

Indicators used by the Best Colleges guide include input measures, which reflect the quality of students, faculty, and other resources used in education; and outcome measures, such as freshmen retention rates and graduation rate performance, which signal how well the institution educates its student body.

“Creating an academic experience that is then recognized for its quality finds its foundation with our faculty," said Dr. Travis Feezell, Provost. “Despite unforeseen challenges like converting our curriculum to online this spring and instituting new protocols this fall, our faculty continue delivering teaching excellence every day.”

In addition to being one of the Best Regional Colleges, U.S. News also distinguished Belmont Abbey College as the #9 college for undergraduate teaching in the south region. The student-teacher relationship is at the core of Belmont Abbey College’s academics, so it comes as no surprise that peers at other Colleges named Belmont Abbey College as an example of excellent undergraduate teaching.

U.S. News also recognized the Abbey’s exceptional value reflecting the college’s commitment to affordable, high-quality education. Belmont Abbey College lowered its tuition by 33% in 2013 and has not raised tuition or room and board since.

With excellent faculty, program expansion, and record new student enrollment, the college demonstrates an ongoing commitment to quality and growth. This year new students enrolled in new healthcare programs, new programs in business, and the sciences. In 2020 Belmont Abbey College has added five new degree programs bringing its total degrees to 26.

About Belmont Abbey College: Founded in 1876, Belmont Abbey College is a private, Catholic, baccalaureate, and liberal arts institution. The college's mission is to educate students in the liberal arts and sciences so that in all things God may be glorified. Guided by the Catholic intellectual tradition and the Benedictine spirit of prayer and learning, the college welcomes a diverse body of students and provides them with an education that will enable them to lead lives of integrity, to succeed professionally, to become responsible citizens, and to be a blessing to themselves and to others. Belmont Abbey's beautiful and historic campus is conveniently located just 10 miles west of Charlotte, N.C., and is currently home to nearly 1500 students. For more information, visit www.bac.edu.

