The Lovesac Company to Participate in CL King's 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2020 Virtual Event

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq:LOVE) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at CL King's 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2020 Virtual Event on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 2:00pm Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through a proprietary “Designed for Life” approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers’ lives do. The Company’s current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of the Company’s design philosophy with all products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. The Company markets and sells their products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of their own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.

Investor Contact:

Rachel Schacter, ICR
(203) 682-8200
InvestorRelations@lovesac.com

