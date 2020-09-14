Global Sexual Wellness Market to Reach $108.32 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Surge in cases of HIV and STIs, aggressive marketing strategies, and surge in the investment for R&D activities propel the growth of the global sexual wellness market.Furthermore, the region across North America held the highest share based on revenue, holding for more than two-fifths of the global sexual wellness market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sexual wellness market garnered $74.77 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $108.32 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.62% from 2021 to 2027.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Surge in cases of HIV and STIs,aggressive marketing strategies, and surge in the investment for R&D activities propel the growth of the global sexual wellness market. On the other hand, reduced sexual acts and limited awareness and accessibility to condoms impede the market growth. Moreover, rise in disposable income and increase in millennial population are anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

In-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the sexual wellness Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6758?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenario-

The Covid-19 outbreak has disrupted the manufacturing procedures in the industry. However, the demand for sex toys has increased during the lockdown.

However, the government bodies have issued certain relaxations on the existing regulations in order to maintain economic benefits. This has permitted the companies to restart their processes.

The sexual wellness market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, distribution channel, and region

Based on product, the sex toys segment accounted for around two-fifthsof the global sexual wellness market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the lubricants & sprays segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes segments including male condoms, female contraceptives, and others.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6758

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into specialty stores, drug stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and online stores. The online segment contributed to the highest market share with nearly one-third of the global sexual wellness market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America held the highest share based on revenue, holding for more than two-fifths of the global sexual wellness market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. Furthermore, the report also studies regions across LAMEA and Europe.

Send Me Enquire @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6758

The key players in the report include Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Doc Johnson Enterprises, KarexBerhad, TENGA Co., Ltd., Hot Octopuss, Caya, California Exotic Novelties LLC

Bijoux Indiscrets, Adam & Eve Stores, and Church& Dwight co., Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |



Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/