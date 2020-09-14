Risk Analytics Market to Reach $65.25 Billion by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in stringent government regulatory compliances, rapid growth of IoT landscape, and rise in adoption of risk analytics among financial institutions propel the growth of the global risk analytics market. Based on geography, North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global risk analytics market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail till 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global risk analytics industry was estimated at $18.25 billion in 2018 and is projected to hit $65.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in stringent government regulatory compliances, rapid growth of IoT landscape, and rise in adoption of risk analytics among financial institutions propel the growth of the global risk analytics market. However, high cost and complexity in installation and configuration of the software hinders the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in demand from developing economies, and integration of artificial intelligence in risk analytics are anticipated to create innumerable opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenarios:

Risk analytics is witnessing increase in demands by entities including policy-makers, government organizations and other all across the globe to predict and track the virus spread in real-time.

On the other hand, data analytics is widely applied to understand and tackle business challenges created by the pandemic.

The global risk analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, organization size, application, industry vertical and region. Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly three fourths of the global risk analytics market share in 2018, and is expected to lead by 2026. However, the services segment is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global risk analytics market. At the same time, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the estimated period.

Based on geography, North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global risk analytics market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail till 2026. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.9% throughout the forecast period.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere.

