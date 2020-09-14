Denny’s Corporation to Present at CL King’s 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference on September 16, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will virtually participate in CL King’s 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference. The Company will conduct investor meetings during the conference with a presentation by Mark Wolfinger, President, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the presentation which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com with a replay of the event webcast available following the live event. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com .

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 24, 2020, Denny’s had 1,683 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 147 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Indonesia, and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com .

Investor Contact: Curt Nichols 877-784-7167 Media Contact: Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners 646-428-0629