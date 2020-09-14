Despite Cancelation, PSECU Chips In Golf Outing raises $40K for Beneficiary Feeding Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- Harrisburg, PA, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the fourth annual PSECU Chips In Golf Outing was canceled due to complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the credit union and the event’s partners have successfully raised more than $40K for the event’s beneficiary – Feeding Pennsylvania .

“Many of the PSECU Chips In Golf Outing participants, like our vendor partners, come from other areas. With current travel restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this made holding the 2020 event very difficult,” explained PSECU President and CEO George Rudolph. “Despite the challenge, we felt it was still important to raise a substantial contribution for Feeding Pennsylvania, especially considering they are facing increased demand during the current pandemic. Thankfully, many of our supporters held the same belief, and they contributed generously to our fundraising efforts.”

Cumulatively, supporters of the PSECU Chips In Golf Outing contributed a total of $40,005 for the cause. This includes a $13,000 donation from PSECU made up of funds typically used to pay for the event’s administrative costs, as well as donations from nine event sponsors who graciously maintained their support, two pre-paid foursome registration donations, and charitable giving from PSECU employees and board members who played in, or volunteered with, the outing in past years.

“I’d like to thank all of the individuals and organizations contributing to this year’s Chips In Golf Outing fundraising, especially our corporate sponsors – SHI, McNees Wallace & Nurick, ENACOMM, Glia, Liberty Insurance Agency, Pure Storage, Tri-County Telephone Services, Vizo, and UGI,” added Rudolph. “Hunger is a major issue that affects one in eight people in Pennsylvania. On behalf of PSECU’s more than 450,000 members, we appreciate your contributions to help bring food assistance to those who need it. We couldn’t have done it without your help!”

Through a statewide network of nine Feeding America affiliated food banks, Feeding Pennsylvania secures food and other resources to reduce hunger throughout Pennsylvania. According to Feeding America’s annual Map the Meal Gap report, in 2018, more than 1.4 million Pennsylvanians – 10.9 percent of all residents in the state – didn’t always know where their next meal was coming from. In 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Feeding America estimate the number of Pennsylvanians facing food insecurity will grow to 15.9 percent – an increase of 45.2 percent in just two years.

“Earlier this year, PSECU donated $25K to help us meet increased food demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and then also encouraged its members to contribute, too, raising more than $44K in additional funding ,” said Feeding Pennsylvania Executive Director Jane Clements-Smith. “Combined with the money raised by this year’s PSECU Chips In Golf Outing, the credit union and its members are responsible for more than $100K in giving this year alone. Feeding Pennsylvania would like to thank PSECU, its members, and all of the Chips In Golf Outing supporters for their generosity and commitment to fighting hunger in Pennsylvania!”

Since the PSECU Chips In Golf Outing was started four years ago, it has raised more than $140K for non-profit organizations serving the Pennsylvania community, including the American Heart Association, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, and Feeding Pennsylvania.

The fifth annual PSECU Chips In Golf Outing will be held on June 3, 2021 at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course.

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who pooled $90 and made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where collective resources benefit all members. Today, PSECU continues that legacy as Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, managing $7 billion in assets and offering its more than 450,000 members convenient anytime, anywhere digital banking options. PSECU was named a 2020 Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes Magazine and a Best Credit Union of 2020 by GOBankingRates. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com . View its Year In Review to learn how PSECU contributes to the greater good.

About Feeding Pennsylvania

Feeding Pennsylvania is a collaborative effort of nine Feeding America-affiliated food banks in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The mission of Feeding Pennsylvania is to promote and aid our member food banks in securing food and other resources to reduce hunger and food insecurity in our communities and across Pennsylvania and to provide a shared voice on the issues of hunger and food access within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. For more information about Feeding Pennsylvania, please visit www.feedingpa.org , connect with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FeedingPennsylvania , and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @FeedingPA.

Attachment

David James Misner PSECU 717-777-2169 dmisner@psecu.com