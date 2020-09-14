Motus GI Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with Chinese Patent for its Method to Mount the Pure-Vu® System on the End of a Colonoscope

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, today announced that the China National Intellectual Property Administration ("CNIPA") issued patent 201680002365, titled “Distal Front End for Coordination Positioning of an Endoscope with a Suction Device.” The patent covers the method of mounting Motus GI’s proprietary sensing technology and enhanced suction systems with the distal end of a colonoscope. This patent further protects the Company’s flagship product – the Pure-Vu® System – in this key potential market.



“This patent offers our Pure-Vu System long-term protections in a key market with a large number of annual colonoscopies. We believe the Chinese market could offer a significant commercial opportunity for the Pure-Vu System either through a strategic partnership or distribution agreement when we begin to expand our efforts beyond the U.S. in the future,” said Tim Moran, chief executive officer of Motus GI.

About the Pure-Vu System

The Pure-Vu System integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to improve visualization during a colonoscopy while preserving established procedural workflow by irrigating the colon and evacuating debris to provide a better-quality exam. Challenges with bowel preparation for inpatient colonoscopy, particularly patients who are elderly, with comorbidities, or active bleeds, represent a significant area of unmet need that directly affects clinical outcomes and increases the cost of care. Motus GI believes the Pure-Vu System may lead to positive outcomes and lower costs for hospitals by safely and quickly improving visualization of the colon for a quality exam the first time. In multiple clinical studies to date, involving the treatment of challenging inpatient and outpatient cases, the Pure-Vu System has consistently helped achieve adequate bowel cleanliness rates greater than 95% following a reduced prep regimen. Motus GI estimates that approximately four million inpatient colonoscopy procedures take place worldwide each year.

The Pure-Vu System has received a CE Mark in the EU and is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

About Motus GI



Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

