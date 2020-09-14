Sienna Senior Living Inc. Maintains DBRS Issuer Rating of “BBB” with Stable Trend

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced the confirmation by DBRS of the Company’s Issuer Rating of “BBB” with a “Stable” trend and an A (low) Rating for the 3.474% Series B Senior Secured Debentures maturing on February 3, 2021 issued by Leisureworld Senior Care LP, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.



“We are pleased to have maintained our credit ratings amid a global pandemic,” said Nitin Jain, President & CEO. “This is a testament to Sienna’s strong fundamentals and balance sheet, our dedicated team and clear vision for Sienna’s path forward and the continued government support for our sector.”

