Virtusa Named a Visionary in Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced that it had been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide.



This Magic Quadrant helps Communications Service Providers (CSPs) identify and evaluate suppliers to meet their IT services needs for both digital business transformation and traditional telecom IT. Gartner evaluated 13 CSP vendors in the report, and Virtusa was positioned as a Visionary based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute on this vision.

“CSPs are under tremendous pressures to maximize IT and network infrastructure investments while adapting to changing market conditions,” said Ravi Kumar Palepu, global head, technology, media, and telecommunications solutions, Virtusa. “We believe Virtusa named a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for CSPs further validates that Virtusa is uniquely positioned to challenge the current status quo to drive innovation across digital and networks and develop the services and cross-industry solutions for CSPs to monetize their assets.”

Virtusa helps CSPs increase revenues by addressing emerging service trends that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Augmented Reality (AR), Machine to Machine (M2M), and Internet of Things (IoT).

“Emerging digital service trends for CSPs have grown significantly, placing enormous pressures on existing infrastructure that leads to higher costs,” said Frank Palermo, EVP, technology, media, and telecommunications, Virtusa. “We are committed to delivering digital solutions that empower our clients to drive efficiency and develop new opportunities.”

The Virtusa offerings for CSPs are powered by the Virtusa iComms Marketplace , an intelligent ecosystem containing a proven set of business solutions, accelerators, tools, and resources designed to help telecommunications providers and partners accelerate time to market and encourage collaboration with clients and partners. Virtusa iComms makes it fast and easy for CSPs to quickly build and launch new services to capitalize on emerging trends and to grow new revenue streams.

Read the complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide report, published in September 2020, at virtusa.com/lnd/gartnermqcsp2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation.