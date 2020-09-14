Lexia PowerUp Literacy Wins Best Personalized/Adaptive Learning Tool in the 2020 Tech Edvocate Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

Lexia Core5 Reading recognized as a finalist

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second time in two months, Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company (NYSE: RST) has had two of its literacy programs recognized as standouts in a prominent edtech award program. In this latest award program, Lexia® PowerUp Literacy®(PowerUp) was recognized as a winner in the category of Best Personalized/Adaptive Learning App or Tool. The company’s highly-regarded Lexia® Core5® Reading (Core5) was also named a finalist in the category for Best Literacy App or Tool.

This is the fourth year of the Tech Edvocate Awards, which recognizes outstanding edtech products that support students across the Pre-K-20 sector by catering to identified classroom and learning needs. Winners and finalists were selected by a panel of educators and industry experts who reviewed the submissions and judged the products and services based on the extent to which they are transforming education through the development or advocacy of edtech. A complete list of winners of the 2020 Tech Edvocate Awards can be found here.

“The Tech Edvocate Awards represent the combined opinion of industry insiders, knowledgeable educators, and interested parents,” said Lexia President, Nick Gaehde. “It’s an honor to have our literacy programs recognized as solutions that are positively impacting teaching and learning—and having access to adaptive, personalized tools has never been more important than during this unprecedented time of COVID-19.”

PowerUp is an adaptive blended learning program that accelerates literacy gains for struggling and non-proficient readers in grades 6–12. By lending online student-driven instruction with offline teacher-delivered lessons and activities, the program simultaneously addresses gaps in fundamental literacy skills while building higher-order analytical skills through age-appropriate content, motivational elements, and unparalleled personalization.

Core5 is an adaptive blended learning program that accelerates the development of literacy skills for students of all abilities in grades pre-K–5, helping them make that critical shift from learning to read to reading to learn. Core5 provides all students — from at-risk to on-level and advanced — with a systematic and structured approach to six areas of reading, from phonological awareness to comprehension.





About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone’s literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. Rosetta Stone is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

