Rainscreen Cladding Market Size Worth USD 17.17 Billion by 2027; Growing Demand for Efficient Protective Materials for Buildings to Favor the Market, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top players profiled in the rainscreen cladding market research report are Dow, FunderMax GmbH, Merson Group, Trespa, ROCKWOOL Group, CAREA Group, Sotech Architectural Facade Systems, Kingspan, Sika, and more players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the study, China, India, and the US will account for 57% of this rise, thereby driving the growth of the construction industry worldwide. Rainscreen claddings are vital components in a building as these materials provide a tough shield for the building’s exterior, protecting the inner layers from harsh weather agents and anomalies such as storms. Thus, the expansion of construction activities across the globe will augur well for the growth of this market in the forthcoming years. The global rainscreen cladding market size is projected to reach USD 17.17 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Booming growth in the global construction industry will drive the progress of this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Rainscreen Cladding Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Composite Material, Metal, Terracotta, Fiber Cement, High-Pressure Laminate, and Others), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, Institutional, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. As per the report, the market value stood at USD 10,099.8 million in 2019. It also contains the following:

In-depth analysis of all the market segments;

Detailed evaluation of the market drivers, trends, and hindrances;

Accurate projections of the upcoming market opportunities; and

Comprehensive examination of the regional developments and competitive dynamics of the market.





Market Restraint

Coronavirus Outbreak to Subdue Market Prospects for 2020

The novel coronavirus has triggered a damaging global economic downturn and has affected activities in numerous sectors, including building and construction. According to the European International Contractors group, construction output is likely to decline between 20% and 40% as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/rainscreen-cladding-market-102809





Moreover, governments in many countries have imposed partial or complete lockdowns as they struggle to devise an effective plan to battle the pandemic as well as revive the economy simultaneously. Worker-absenteeism at construction sites has spiked in the past couple of months due to concerns surrounding catching the infection. For instance, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) reported that over 30% of construction workers have been staying away from sites, fearing getting infected by the virus. In sum, the rainscreen cladding market growth will be moderate in 2020 as the COVID-19 outbreak has stalled construction projects around the world.

Regional Analysis

Europe to Offer Lucrative Prospects; North America to Grow Substantially

With a market size standing at USD 4,424.8 million in 2019, Europe is anticipated to dominate the rainscreen cladding market share in the coming years owing to promising progress in the construction activities for industrial and residential purposes. Furthermore, credit infrastructure in the region is strong and is supportive to the construction industry, which is ensuring the stability of this market in Europe.

The market growth in North America is expected to considerable on account of governmental support to commercial and infrastructure projects and schemes. On the other hand, in Asia-Pacific, the market outlook is optimistic owing to the heavy investments being made into the construction sector by governments and private entities in the region.





Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/rainscreen-cladding-market-102809





Competitive Landscape

Development of Energy-efficient Solutions by Companies to Fire up Competition

Key players in this market are breaching established frontiers of innovation and creating products that align with the present need of boosting energy-efficiency of buildings in urban areas. Launch of advanced and sustainable solutions is aiding these companies to cement their position in the market and gain a decisive edge against other competitors.





Industry Developments:

The Swiss chemical major, Sika AG, expanded its Vertical Glass series of products by introducing the SikaTack® Panel-50. The new offering features a neutral curing silicone, which has superior mechanical strength and high elasticity. Aesthetically pleasing, the solution also ensures indoor comfort and promotes energy-efficiency of the building.

NVELOPE, a subsidiary of the Switzerland-based SFS Group, engineered the NVF2F vertical cladding support system that facilitates quick installation of floor-to-floor placement of rainscreen facades. The rail system and the high-strength aluminum bracket also enhances the vertical strength of the rainscreen cladding.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market are:

Dow (U.S.)

FunderMax (Austria)

Merson Group (U.S.)

SFS Intec (Switzerland)

ROCKWOOL International A/S (Denmark)

Trespa International B.V. (Netherlands)

Carea Group (France)

Sotech Optima Company (UK)

Kingspan Group (Ireland)

Sika AG (Switzerland)





Inquire Before Purchasing this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/rainscreen-cladding-market-102809





Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Silt Curtain Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Type I, Type II, and Type III), and By Application (Erosion Control, and Construction), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Roofing Materials Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Bituminous, Tile, Metal, Elastomeric, and Others), and By End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: