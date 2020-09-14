Sonoro Metals Corp. Changes Name to Sonoro Gold Corp. With New Ticker Symbol

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO), formerly known as Sonoro Metals Corp. (TSXV: SMO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a name change from “Sonoro Metals Corp.” to “Sonoro Gold Corp.” Effective at the opening of the markets on September 9, 2020, the common shares of Sonoro Metals Corp. under the old ticker symbol “SMO” were delisted and the common shares of Sonoro Gold Corp. commenced trading under the new ticker symbol “SGO”. The Company’s new CUSIP number is 83571A102 and its new ISIN is CA83571A1021.



There is no consolidation of the Company’s share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates and warrants for new certificates and warrants bearing the Company’s new name. The name change does not affect the Company’s share structure or the rights of the Company’s shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

“Sonoro’s management decided to change the Company's name to better reflect its sole business, namely: gold exploration, gold resource development and, as indicated by our plans for a heap leach pilot operation – future gold production,” said Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro. “We also consider the current gold bull market to be in its early stages. Consequently, our new name should provide enhanced recognition for what appears to be a growing number of investors looking for gold-focused junior exploration and development companies with the potential for high growth.

To this end, Sonoro’s recently completed $8 million financing has set in motion multiple technical programs, from higher-risk but potentially high-impact exploration, to comparatively lower-risk, near-surface infill and step out drilling, while simultaneously advancing the planning for a proposed heap leach pilot operation.

“Our new name, Sonoro Gold Corp., thus comes at an ideal time as it marks the beginning of what management expects should be an exceptional and exciting phase for the Company,” added John Darch, Sonoro’s Chairman.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration-stage precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

