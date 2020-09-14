CYTTA Corp Retains US Based Manufacturer Specializing in Advanced Manufacturing Solutions

Arrangement allows Cytta to Achieve Full Scalability of its Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas , Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) Cytta announces an agreement that will enable us to achieve full scalability in our supply chain. The Company has finalized negotiations with a very well-respected US based manufacturer with the expertise, production capabilities and quality controls to enable Cytta to scale its IGAN Fusion and SUPR Stream production to meet rapidly growing demand.



Propelled by the success and customer satisfaction of our early SUPR and IGAN installations, Cytta is experiencing rapid growth in product demand. Rapid scalability in all aspects of our ongoing operations is mission critical. Achieving scale in manufacturing and maintaining inventory will support this growth and shorten the sales cycle.

Our chosen partner is well-recognized for its historically advanced engineering, design, and manufacture of complex electronic and electromechanical devices. Both IGAN Fusion and SUPR Stream will utilize their specific expertise with sophisticated printed circuit card assemblies, sub-assemblies, full product assemblies, and cable/wire harnesses. Our chosen manufacturer also has strong customer relationships with many of the world’s leading OEMs across complementary military and industrial markets.

“We are pleased with the robust manufacturing platform we will now be able to utilize to design and manufacture IGAN and SUPR systems. Our partner has become a trusted partner to many leading businesses around the world, and has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, complex manufacturing solutions,” said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. “Adding their considerable expertise and capabilities to Cytta’s paradigm shifting technologies, concepts and systems will move our Company to a whole new level.”

Previously, units were manufactured on an 'as sold' basis to control costs. While this allowed us to conserve cash, it limited our ability to scale as we did not maintain inventory of finished product. With the successful completion of our recent round of equity financing, Cytta is now able to complete the process of becoming a fully reporting, 1934 Act company, manufacture inventory to fulfill the demand of our pipeline, invest in sales force expansion, marketing, product development and investor relations.

About Us

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream, the most powerful codec in the world, is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN Matrix seamlessly streams and stores all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time video and audio situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, industry, military and their command centers.



Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA. For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube for our new Video highlighting the emergency rescue applications of the IGAN Fusion and SUPR Stream.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of the Company are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the customer acceptance of the products in the market, the introduction of competitive products and product development, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, working capital and availability of capital, commercialization and technological difficulties, the impact of actions and events involving key customers, vendors, lenders, competitors, and other risks. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the terms "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "objective", "plan", "possible", "potential", "project", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

Cytta Corp www.cytta.com Office (855) 511-4426 info@cytta.com Gary Campbell, CEO Direct (702) 900-7022 Gary@cytta.com Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative and Investment Officer Cell: (619) 977-7203 Chermak@Cytta.com Corporate Communications Contact: Complete Advisory Partners Office: (586) 228-2290 Cell: (586) 801-9002 Email: CapInc@comcast.net