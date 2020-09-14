Pacific Biosciences Announces New Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality sequencing of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, today announced the appointment of Susan G. Kim as Chief Financial Officer, effective as of September 28, 2020.



“I am delighted that Susan is joining the company at a time where we have many opportunities to drive growth,” said Christian Henry, recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Biosciences. “Susan’s deep experience in all aspects of financial operations will help drive our execution. Susan is also a highly capable leader who has managed growth at both large and small organizations. She will be a welcome addition to our management team.”

Ms. Kim stated, “I am honored to be working with Christian and the entire Pacific Biosciences team to accelerate growth and deliver value for all stakeholders.”

Ms. Kim brings twenty plus years of senior-level finance and operations experience to Pacific Biosciences, having most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for App Annie and Katerra, both leading venture-backed technology companies. In these roles, Susan was instrumental in driving revenue growth, scaling finance and operations, and realizing synergies through strategic acquisitions. Over the course of Ms. Kim’s career, she has held a variety of leadership roles with global multi-billion dollar public companies including KLA Corporation, Morgan Stanley, and Advanced Micro Devices. Ms. Kim earned an M.B.A./Master of Engineering Management from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University. In 2019, Ms. Kim was recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business by the San Francisco Business Times.

