Beyond Meat® Introduces Beyond Meatballs™ at Grocery Stores Nationwide Making Plant-Based Meal Prep Easier Than Ever

Fans in Los Angeles and New York can be among the first to experience the plant-based goodness at an exclusive Beyond Meatball Shop pop-up on September 16

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced that Beyond MeatballsTM will be rolling into grocery stores nationwide starting this week. With more consumers looking for nutritious options that are delicious and easy to prepare,1 Beyond Meatballs are conveniently pre-seasoned with a signature blend of Italian spices, pre-rolled and ready to cook. The nutritious plant-based meatballs are made from simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, soy, gluten or synthetic ingredients and have 30% less saturated fat and sodium.2

Beyond Meatballs will be launching at grocery stores nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Stop & Shop, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Albertsons, and others by early October. Sold in the fresh meat section with a suggested retail price of $6.99 for 12 meatballs, Beyond Meatballs have a juicy, meaty taste and texture, with a versatile flavor profile perfect for pastas, sandwiches, pizzas, soups and more.

After the launch of Beyond Breakfast Sausage® and Cookout Classic™, Beyond Meatballs are the third new retail product introduced in 2020 and the latest addition to the company’s growing portfolio. Beyond Meat’s expansive retail presence spans approximately 26,000 outlets across the U.S. and consumers have made their preference for Beyond Meat clear: according to the most recent SPINS data for the latest 4-week period ending August 9, 2020, Beyond Meat was the #1 selling brand in refrigerated plant-based meat.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Beyond Meatballs as they deliver on consumers’ growing demand for delicious and nutritious plant-based meat options without GMOs or synthetic ingredients,” said Stuart Kronauge, Chief Marketing Officer, Beyond Meat. “We are proud to introduce our newest innovation at retailers nationwide and know our fans will be excited about the great taste and convenience of Beyond Meatballs.”

Compared to a leading brand of animal-based Italian-style meatballs, Beyond Meatballs have:

19g of plant-based protein, derived from peas and brown rice

30% less saturated fat and sodium

No cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones

Recently, the findings from a clinical study using Beyond Meat’s plant-based products were published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition . In the study conducted at Stanford University, researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with plant-based meat over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with plant-based meat. The results provide yet another data point in a growing field of research about how plant-based meat can help people live healthier lives, and Beyond Meat is committed to supporting further academic and scientific study into the impacts of plant-based meats on health.

Have a Ball, On Us

To celebrate the launch of Beyond Meatballs rolling out at grocery stores coast-to-coast, Beyond Meat is giving fans a chance to be among the first to try its newest product before it’s available in stores at an exclusive 1-day only pop-up shop in LA & NYC. Fans on the East and West coasts can visit this one-of-a-kind experience to receive a free Beyond Meatball Hero or Beyond Meatballs and Spaghetti, for takeout only. Advanced reservations are required via The Beyond Meatball Shop’s LA and NYC pages on Resy, while supplies last. Not in LA or NY and still want to try Beyond Meatballs? Sign up for the Beyond Meat newsletter for access to exclusive offers and more.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins were available at approximately 112,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 85 countries worldwide as of June 27, 2020. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 19, 2020, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 27, 2020 filed with the SEC on August 11, 2020, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

