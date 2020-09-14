Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,502 in the last 365 days.

Jushi Holdings Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on October 1, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Executive Management Team to Provide Business Update and Discuss Long Term Growth Strategy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM to approximately 12:00 PM ET.

The event will include presentations by James (“Jim”) Cacioppo, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Erich Mauff, Co-Founder, Co-President and Board Member, Jon Barack, Co-Founder, Co-President and Corporate Secretary, and Kimberly Bambach, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, members of Jushi’s extended senior leadership team will provide updates on each of the Company’s operating divisions. The event will conclude with a Q&A session.

The event will be webcast (live) and all interested parties are invited to join by registering in advance using the below link:

Event: Jushi Virtual Investor & Analyst Day Details
Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Registration: Click to Access
Replay: A replay will be posted to Jushi’s Investor Relations website and will be available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, September 30, 2021

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-453-1308
Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Jushi Holdings Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on October 1, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.