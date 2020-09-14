Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Strategic HCP Partnerships Summit 2020 Offers High-Value Engagement Opportunities and a Variety of Educational Sessions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via BioMedWire -- The upcoming Strategic HCP/HCO Partnerships Summit, slated for Nov. 18-20, 2020, is a virtual event that will provide thought-provoking sessions, interactive panels, and spotlight sessions. It is designed specifically for life science professionals from pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device organizations.

This 3-day interactive event promises to help attendees enhance their end-to-end interaction and purposeful engagement strategy with HCP to drive strategic results while remaining compliant in a digital, face-to-face, or hybrid environment.  Organizers continue to add thought leaders and industry giants to the already impressive lineup of speakers.

Produced by Lincoln Health Network, Strategic HCP Partnerships Summit offers a diverse array of benefits. Attendees will learn best practices when managing an end-to-end HCP engagement plan; network with a diverse gathering of senior-level professionals who design and engage with HCPs; learn how to optimize HCP content and strategic positioning through a collaborative approach from marketing, sales, account management, MSL, and medical affairs; and improve overall HCP engagements through the use of strategic technology.

The Strategic HCP Partnership Summit is the premier HCP engagement event where key decision-makers attend to learn and network with service providers who can assist their organization. Sponsorship of the event is available and comes with a range of benefits, including the ability to be positioned as a thought leader, meaningful conversations with prospective customers, and premier visibility. Event sponsors gain the unparalleled ability to feature their product, service, or software to a community of digital transformation and marketing leaders, in-house practitioners and decision-makers.

To learn more and register, visit: https://hcp.lincolnhealthnetwork.com/

About Lincoln Health Network

Lincoln Health Network is the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences go-to source for thought leadership and industry news. Research is driven through industry case studies – providing actionable data, benchmarking and insights into leading programs. Along with leading regulatory and compliance information, Lincoln Health Network’s events provide a dynamic platform for professionals to gain new education, expand your network and drive business results. Each conference, summit and workshop connect decision makers with peer networking, technology solutions and cutting-edge, peer-driven content. To learn more about Lincoln Health Network, visit: https://lincolnhealthnetwork.com/

