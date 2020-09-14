Sign installations on Hwy 23 in Spicer, Sept. 13-14 (Sept. 11, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. — Crews will be replacing overhead signs on the traffic light mast arms on Highway 23 in Spicer between Sunday, Sept. 13, 8:00 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 14, 6:00 a.m. Drivers will encounter lane closures at South Street and Kandiyohi County Road 10 during the sign installations.

Watch for orange cones

MnDOT asks that travelers always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel and while walking or biking

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

