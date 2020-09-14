Highway 371 resurface project from Hackensack to Highway 200 begins September 21 (Sept. 11, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Motorists on Highway 371 will experience lane closures, pilot cars and short-term delays as crews begin resurfacing the highway from Hackensack to Highway 200.

The construction will create a safer and longer lasting road. The contractor for the $1.1 million project is Hawkinson Construction Co. Inc. The project is expected to last through mid-October, weather permitting. For more information, visit the website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy371-resurface.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

