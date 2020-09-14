James DuBose to Discuss the Future of Streaming on OTT News Summit Panel
James DuBose will be featured as a panelist on an upcoming panel on TVNewsCheck’s OTT News SummitWOODLAND HILLS , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an upcoming panel on TVNewsCheck’s OTT News Summit, James DuBose will speak about the future of streaming. The panel, entitled “More Viewers, More Paths to Discovery,” will stream on September 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET.
James DuBose is head of programming and executive producer of Fox Soul. He has also acted as executive producer of Dish Nation and Fox Noire for the Fox Broadcasting Company.
“More Viewers, More Paths to Discovery” is part of TVNewsCheck’s second annual OTT News Summit, which will focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on television programming and the streaming value chain and how news organizations can take advantage of new opportunities in content, technology, and monetization. The summit will run from September 22 through September 25.
The upcoming panel will specifically explore how news organizations have been working and succeeding to target and find viewers since the pandemic began.
James DuBose is proud to be a panelist for the upcoming program.
“This is a very important topic,” says James DuBose.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been more viewers of television and news programming than ever before, but the challenge is that there are also more choices in streaming services than ever before. As news organizations, we have to work harder to interest these viewers in order to target them and we musk keep in mind that we have a responsibility to provide them with what they need to know.”
The upcoming panel will also feature Roma Kojima, senior director, OTT video, CBC and Eric Svenson, VP of marketing, Newsy.
About James DuBose
James DuBose is an American television producer, filmmaker, and entertainment industry executive. He has acted as an executive producer of Dish Nation, Fox Soul for Fox Broadcasting Company, Lionsgate Films, and DuBose Entertainment. Some of DuBose’s specific production credits include Bad Boys of Comedy on HBO, Super Agent on SPIKE TV, Most Outrageous TV Moments for NBC, and The 5th Wheel, which is now in syndication. DuBose’s success and good fortune has enabled him the freedom to create, enjoy, and share his unique brand of quality programming.
