Pharrah Jackson Named Vice President of Finance for Greystone Affordable Development

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate financing company, announced that Pharrah Jackson has been named Vice President of Finance for Greystone Affordable Development, a recapitalization and redevelopment manager in the affordable housing sector, reporting to the group's president and CEO, Tanya Eastwood.



In her new role within Greystone’s family of companies, Ms. Jackson will lead a team of analysts and underwriters responsible for securing debt and equity for all of Greystone’s affordable housing development transactions.

Ms. Jackson has more than 20 years of affordable housing experience that spans production, underwriting, closing, servicing and asset management. During her long tenure with Greystone, she has been involved in the financing of over 1,000 affordable housing properties totaling more than $8 billion in debt, having most recently served as Managing Director of the company’s industry-leading affordable lending group. Ms. Jackson is also a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Affordable Rental Housing Advisory Council. Ms. Jackson began her career as a closing assistant with Washington Mortgage (now PGIM) and has also worked at other Agency lending firms including Red Mortgage and Walker & Dunlop.

“I am thrilled to welcome Pharrah to Greystone Affordable Development’s executive team,” said Ms. Eastwood. “Not only will she bring a tremendous amount of industry knowledge and experience to our Development team, but she will also be a great leader and mentor within our organization.”

Greystone Affordable Development, an affiliate of Greystone & Co. II LLC, is a development and transaction management group focused on meeting the challenges associated with the creation, preservation, and recapitalization of multifamily affordable housing throughout the US. To date, the group has coordinated the rehabilitation and preservation of nearly 14,000 apartment units with another 5,300 in various stages of completion across 14 states. The group’s mission is to create meaningful and significant impacts on communities by helping to provide low to moderate income households with decent, safe affordable housing.



