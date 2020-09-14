Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Medplus Solutions form Partnership to Bring MedWise™ Medication Safety Solutions to Puerto Rico

Medplus will utilize MedWise to drive customized care and improved outcomes for patients.

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announces today that Medplus Solutions , a pharmacy services provider in Puerto Rico, will deploy MedWise™ medication safety solutions for their long-term care clients. Additionally, Medplus will enhance their clinical pharmacy services by certifying their pharmacists as MedWise Advisors™ .



"As the only dedicated and accredited long-term care pharmacy in Puerto Rico, we understand how vital medication safety is for chronically-ill patients on multiple medications,” states Sultan S. Yassin, PharmD, President and CEO of Medplus. “MedWise will allow us to identify simultaneous multi-drug interactions and will facilitate interventions by our pharmacists to those most at risk for adverse drug events. Our goal is to keep our patients safer and healthier.”

TRHC’s MedWise software provides science-based, actionable clinical intelligence to pharmacists, including assessing a patient’s MedWise Risk Score™ (MRS) . The MRS calculation uses active medication ingredients of a patient’s complete medication list, including over-the-counter supplements to predict the risk of adverse drug events (ADEs). A published study, involving nearly 2,000 patients, found that a reduction in the MRS resulted in fewer adverse drug events, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations and lower medical costs.

“Managing patients with chronic conditions and on multiple medications requires a coordinated clinical pharmacy approach to medication management,” states TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “By deploying TRHC’s MedWise solution and providing MedWise Advisor certification for its pharmacists, Medplus will bring enhanced clinical services and improved medication outcomes to Puerto Rico.”

Puerto Rico has approximately 25,000 licensed assisted living, nursing home, and mental health beds. Medplus Solutions provides services to more than 500 facilities and 10,000 beds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, pharmacist providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About Medplus Solutions

Medplus Solutions is a leading provider of innovative medication and population management services that help long term care facilities, employer groups and health plans improve quality of care and reduce healthcare costs. Medplus is the only provider in Puerto Rico accredited by the prestigious Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) to provide long-term care pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and compounding pharmacy services.

