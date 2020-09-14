NAV CANADA launches remote air traffic services trial with Searidge Technologies

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA has commenced a trial to provide Aerodrome Advisory Services (AAS) at Fredericton International Airport (CYFC) remotely from Saint John, New Brunswick (CYSJ) using Searidge Technologies’ Enhanced Airport Vision Display (EAVD).



The trial, which integrates the EAVD platform into NAV CANADA’s operational display suite, aims to demonstrate how certified video technology can increase levels of safety, efficiency and flexibility in air traffic services and aircraft operations.

Flight Service Specialists will benefit from increased situational awareness with a clear and real-time view of the airfield operating areas and surrounding airspace, which will support service enhancements such as the control of vehicles on the ground.

This remote services trial builds upon past successes with Searidge Technologies, where installations in Red Deer, Kingston, Lethbridge, London, Vancouver and Winnipeg have leveraged camera technologies to enhance operations by providing air traffic services staff with the ability to see beyond line-of-sight obstacles.

The trial, which is anticipated to run until the fall, has received Transport Canada approval and will assess safety and efficiency benefits of the new service enhancements enabled through aviation-grade video capability.

Quotes

“This made-in-Canada technology has the potential to become an important, adaptive service delivery solution, allowing NAV CANADA to respond cost-effectively and efficiently to changes in demand while enhancing safety through increased situational awareness,” said Ben Girard, Vice President and Chief of Operations.

“Being a Canadian company, we are extremely proud to be supporting NAV CANADA and Transport Canada as they assess the benefits of our Enhanced Airport Vision Display platform for domestic operations. NAV CANADA has been a close partner of ours for many years, this is an excellent demonstration of how, together, we continue to bring innovation to air traffic management,” said Moodie Cheikh, CEO, Searidge Technologies.

“ATSAC looks forward to proving this technology. With it, Flight Service Specialists will have another tool to move the flying public into and out of airports across this Country with added safety. Great collaboration between the 3 entities involved,” said Elizabeth O’Hurley, President, Air Traffic Specialist Association of Canada.

Quick Facts

The Transport Canada-approved trial will allow Flight Service Specialist to deliver Aerodrome Advisory Services (AAS) remotely, adding an important layer of situational awareness to existing surveillance displays.

Searidge Technologies has deployed this technology at many international locations around the world as part of their digital tower platform, where digitalization provides increased safety and efficiency benefits to airport and air traffic management operations.

NAV CANADA’s ATM platform is fully integrated with Searidge technology to provide seamless operations for flight service specialists.

Facilities across Canada benefiting by combining digital technology with existing operations include Red Deer, Kingston and Lethbridge FSS, and London, Vancouver Harbour, Vancouver International and Winnipeg Towers.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

About Searidge Technologies

Searidge develops innovative technology to improve safety and efficiency in the aviation market. With technology at over 35 sites in 25 countries, we are a global leader and preferred partner for Digital Towers and Advanced Airport solutions. Through operational enhancements, collaboration, AI and automation, our team helps our customers proactively transform the way they offer and deliver services to meet changing demands. For more information and to view our video gallery, visit www.searidgetech.com

For further information, please contact:

Brian Boudreau

Manager, Media Relations