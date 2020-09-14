Bubblr Appoints Matthew S. Loeb, Seasoned Executive and NACD Board Leadership Fellow, as Chairman of Newly Formed Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Matthew S. Loeb, CGEIT, CAE, FASAE, as Chairman of the Company’s newly formed Advisory Board, effective September 15th, 2020. Bubblr’s Advisory Board has been formed to seek out industry innovators whose experiences, contacts, and accomplishments relate to Bubblr’s mission as an ethical technology company of restoring internet use to its original intention.



Matt Loeb has served in CEO and senior executive leadership roles in the nonprofit, technology, biomedical, chemical process, and information industries. His broad range of professional experience includes strategy, acquisitions, public affairs, global operations, and product development. Mr. Loeb spent 20 years as a C-level executive with the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), including 5 years as Executive Director of the IEEE Foundation. He then served as CEO of ISACA (Information Systems and Control Association), a business technology organization focused on risk, audit, information security and data governance, where he led a comprehensive transformation delivering 78% growth during his 4 ½ year tenure. Most recently, Mr. Loeb served as CEO of the Biomedical Engineering Society, repositioning the organization for transformational growth. Currently, he is CEO and Principal of Optimal Performance Seekers, LLC, which provides board and executive advisory services to growth-oriented companies ranging from start-ups to established businesses. Mr. Loeb has also been a board director and advisor to several public and nonprofit organizations, and has served on the audit, governance, and nominations committees. He is also past Non-Executive Chair of the CMMI (The Capability Maturity Model Integration) Institute.

“We are extremely excited to have Matt join Bubblr as Chairman of the Advisory Board,” stated Steven Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of Bubblr. “Matt has an unparalleled breadth of experience working in senior leadership roles as well as bringing novel ideas to market. He will be a great asset to the Bubblr senior leadership team as we work to execute our strategic plan as a newly public company.”

Mr. Loeb added, “Today’s Internet makes it difficult to discern truthful content from fake and to have assurance that our personal privacy is protected, not compromised. Further, internet commerce is disproportionately in the hands of bigger enterprises, often marginalizing the small. I am privileged to join Bubblr in this capacity to share guidance and support its mission to restore the internet to its intended purpose of providing a trusted, level playing field where people and enterprises can confidently, safely and securely engage, collaborate, share information, and conduct commerce.”

Mr. Loeb is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) and Certified in the Governance of Enterprise Information and Technology (CGEIT). He is also a Fellow of the American Society of Association Executives, and a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) having been recognized as one of the top 100 Board Directors in the U.S. in 2016. Mr. Loeb also holds a patent for the industry’s first enterprise-wide cybersecurity assessment providing assurance to Boards and C-Suites by measuring resilience against cyber-attacks. He holds an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School and is an MIT Fellow at its Center for Information Systems Research.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Through its portfolio of digital mobile apps, Bubblr’s next-generation mobile ecosystem, and platform, partners with publishers to address challenges related to free online content, while protecting end-users from data harvesting and manipulation. These ecosystems connect into a new model for online search, which is a fair and sustainable ad-free marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.bubblr.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

