Willow Biosciences Inc. to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum September 17th   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSX: WLLW, OTCQX: CANSF), based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on manufacturing pharmaceutical grade quality cannabinoids via synthetic biology, today announced that Trevor Peters, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on September 17th.



DATE: Thursday, September 17th

TIME: 2:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/30GjErk

Recent Company Highlights

In July of 2020, Willow announced it had commenced its 500-liter pilot for its first cannabinoid. The pilot was ahead of schedule based on success of science and interest from multi-national consumer packaged goods companies.

Samples from Willow’s pilot program will be available in September 2020 and will make Willow the first to biosynthetically produce material amounts of cannabinoids.

In June 2020, Willow announced that it will be adding four more cannabinoids to its portfolio, in addition to CBD – CBG, CBGV, CBDV, THCV.

Willow expects to commercialize its first cannabinoid in the first half of 2021.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Canada, that produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Willow's current focus is in the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, brain disorders, among other significant indications. Willow's science team has a proven track record of developing manufacturing technologies for high purity compounds in pain and cancer treatments. Willow's manufacturing process creates a consistent, scalable and sustainable product that allows for the discovery and development of new life changing drugs.

