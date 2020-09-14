NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK WELCOMES RECORD-BREAKING NUMBER FOR NEW YOUNG ADVOCATES COUNCIL

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, TX, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is excited to welcome a new class of students into the NTFB Young Advocates Council (YAC). The NTFB YAC encompasses a dedicated group of high school students working to spread the word about food insecurity in North Texas. This year, it has a record-breaking 75 students who will work throughout the school year to act as advocates for the Food Bank.

This year’s YAC will join the NTFB Board of Directors, NTFB Young Professionals, NTFB Executive Leadership, and peers to work toward a common goal of closing the hunger gap in North Texas. Students will learn important skills that will help them in their professional lives, such as building relationships, interviewing, managing meetings, speaking in public and more. As part of the curriculum, participants will volunteer at NTFB and within our network of Partner Agencies, plan a fundraiser and advocate on the Food Bank’s behalf.

Catie Enrico, NTFB volunteer, is leading the YAC this year.

“I wanted to be a part of a program where teens not only volunteered but were given the opportunity to learn and understand why it is important to give back and how to be successful at it,” she said. “NTFB’s dedicated staff help make that happen and shape teens aware of the needs of the community in which we live.”

Students in the Young Advocates Council come from the following schools across North Texas:

-Centennial High School

-Coppell High School

-The Episcopal School of Dallas

-Greenhill School

-Highland Park High School

-The Hockaday School

-Independence High School

-Jasper High School

-John Paul II High School

-Legacy Christian Academy

-Parish Episcopal School

-Plano Senior High School

-School of Science and Engineering at Yvonne A. Ewell TownviewMagnet Center

-School for the Talented and Gifted at the Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center

-Uplift North Hills Preparatory

-Ursuline Academy of Dallas

-Vines High School

Although this school year will look different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTFB YAC is still excited to jump in and answer the call to fight hunger in North Texas.

For more information about the North Texas Food Bank’s Young Advocates Council, visit the NTFB website at ntfb.org/YAC.

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 97 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area, exceeding our goal by five years to provide access to 92 million annual meals by 2025. But the need for hunger relief is complex and in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

Anna Kurian North Texas Food Bank 214-724-6565 annak@ntfb.org