Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market to Reach $10.88 Billion by 2027; Technological Intervention has Played a Massive Role in Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report Are Illumina, Inc., YOURGENE HEALTH, Natera, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, PerkinElmer Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America, Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market size is projected to reach USD 10.88 billion by the end of 2027. The presence of several large scale companies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Instruments, and Consumables & Reagents), Technology (Next Generation Sequencing, Microarray, PCR, and Rolling Circular Amplification), End User (Hospitals, and Clinical Laboratories) Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 2.95 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.





Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) are used to analyze cell-free fetal DNA that detects whether the fetus will be born with certain genetic abnormalities. This process analyzes small fragments of a DNA that circulate in the blood of a pregnant woman. NIPT is described as non-invasive as only the blood of the pregnant woman is studied and it possesses no risk to the fetus. The massive investments in the development of efficient NIPT tools will bode well for the growth of the overall NIPT market in the foreseeable future.

The presence of several large scale companies operating in several countries across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future. The reducing costs of genetic testing will bode well for the growth of the NIPT market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Pandemic to Have a Minimal Impact on NIPT Manufacturers

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on several industries across the world. The efforts taken to curb the spread of the disease have had a damaging impact on several industries across the world. The rapidly rising cases of coronavirus across the world have urged healthcare professionals to focus on tools associated with the treatment of the disease and deviated attention from other concepts such as NIPT. As a result, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a minimal impact on the non-invasive prenatal market in the past few months.





Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions will have a Huge Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company collaborations has made the highest impact on market growth. In March 2019, Natera announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with QIAGEN.

Through this collaboration, the company will look to develop a breakthrough cell-free DNA assays. The companies will look to capitalize on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System. Such collaborations are aimed at advancing in the NIPT sector and companies will look to maximize the use of technologically advanced concepts. Natera’s collaboration with QIAGEN is among the major company collaborations of recent times that have had a major say on the growth of the overall market.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Diagnostic Centres to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing penetration of non-invasive prenatal testing will bode well for the growth of the regional market.

The increasing incidence of down syndrome among babies, especially in the United States will have a massive impact on the growth of the regional market. The increasing investments in the research and development of efficient NIPT by large scale companies in this region will emerge in favor of market growth. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 1.52 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.





List of companies profiled in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market report:

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

YOURGENE HEALTH (U.K.)

Natera (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Laboratory Corporation of America (U.S.)

Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH (Germany)

Others

Industry Developments:

July 2019: Invitae announced that it will be acquiring Singular Bio, a company specializing in single-molecule cell-free DNA analysis. The collaboration will be aimed at developing non-invasive prenatal test.





