MiMedx Launches EpiCord Expandable Placental Allograft as Addition to Market Leading Portfolio

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or “the Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and an emerging therapeutic biologics company, today announced the launch of EpiCord Expandable, the latest advancement in its portfolio of products. At the core of this technology is EpiCord, which has demonstrated clinical efficacy in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The patent-pending design of EpiCord Expandable allows the allograft to cover up to twice the surface area once expanded. This new placental tissue allograft provides healthcare professionals an additional option to support the advanced wound care needs of their patients with larger, chronic, and hard-to-heal wounds.



“There is growing demand for advanced interventions in the treatment of chronic wounds,” said Dr. Bill Tettelbach, MiMedx Principal Medical Officer. “Many are unaware that about 20 percent of moderate-to-severe diabetic foot ulcers lead to amputation. When people with diabetes have a non-traumatic below the knee amputation, their mortality rate can exceed 70 percent at five years. Treatment of these patients is aimed at healing the wound, saving their limb and improving their quality of life. Healthcare professionals are looking for added versatility when addressing larger, hard-to-heal wounds, and the new EpiCord Expandable provides a versatile and flexible option to help meet this urgent patient need for those who may require specific interventions to restart the healing process.”

More than 30 million Americans are living with diabetes and the numbers continue to increase. Of those with diabetes, 2.9 million of them suffer from chronic wounds. Data show that the cost of treating chronic wounds in the United States is rising sharply, exceeding an estimated $28 billion annually.

Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As a pioneer in the development of placental tissue technology, MiMedx is constantly improving our knowledge of placental science – as a unique biological system that supports growth and healing – to elevate the standard of care and help bring hope and relief to the millions suffering with chronic and hard-to-heal wounds. With an aging population and rapidly growing number of people with diabetes, new applications of placental-tissue science like EpiCord Expandable will help to meet public health needs and advance the field.”

About EpiCord Expandable

EpiCord Expandable is the first and only expandable allograft derived from the umbilical cord, which is comprised of an extracellular matrix of hyaluronic acid and collagen, and retains more than 250 regulatory proteins. The allograft can expand to twice its size, conforming to uneven surfaces and deep wounds, and is thick enough to allow for suturing as needed to keep the graft in place. EpiCord Expandable is processed from human tissue according to the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) standards, and is regulated as a human cell, tissue, or cellular or tissue-based product (HCT/P) under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and an emerging therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied more than 1.9 million allografts to date. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

