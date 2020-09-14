Compass Diversified Appoints Katie Melzer as Managing Director and Head of Business Development

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified Holdings, doing business as Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced the appointment of Katie Melzer as Managing Director and Head of Business Development. Ms. Melzer will work closely with CODI’s investment team to develop and maintain relationships with intermediaries across the country and work with CODI’s existing subsidiaries to foster growth through opportunistic acquisitions.



Prior to joining CODI, Ms. Melzer spent more than 15 years at Robert W. Baird & Co. (“Baird”), most recently serving as a Director in the Consumer Investment Banking group. In this role, she worked with private equity firms and multinational companies on sell-side, buy-side and financing transactions, gaining significant cross-border transaction experience having worked in Baird’s London and Asia offices. Notable transactions include OGIO International’s sale to Calloway Golf Company, ENVE Composites’ sale to Amer Sports Corporation, Fox Head’s sale to Altamont Capital Partners, and Helly Hansen’s sale to the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. In 2016, Ms. Melzer was named to Sporting Goods Business Magazine’s “40 Under 40” list, which features industry leaders who are making a significant impact and contribution to the active lifestyle industry. She received an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a B.A. in Organizational Management from the University of Michigan.

“Katie brings a wealth of skills and experience in senior roles, and we are pleased to welcome her to CODI’s growing team,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “Leveraging our patient and disciplined investment approach and significant balance sheet strength, we are poised to execute on compelling opportunities in this dislocated market and are keenly focused on growing CODI’s leading businesses through opportunistic acquisitions. With a proven track record, significant M&A execution expertise, and deep industry relationships, I am confident that Katie is the right person to lead our business development initiatives.”

“I am excited to join CODI at a time when the Company’s permanent capital structure continues to differentiate them from other traditional private equity investors,” said Ms. Melzer. “I look forward to working closely with the Company’s seasoned investment team as we partner with CODI’s subsidiaries across the branded consumer and niche industrial sectors to drive strategic long-term growth and maximize value for all stakeholders.”

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our nine majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built technical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);

The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);

The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);

The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products (Ergobaby);

The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OE components (Foam Fabricators);

The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);

The design and manufacture of baseball and softball equipment and apparel (Marucci Sports);

The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming systems, creative indoor and outdoor lighting, and home fragrance solutions for the foodservice industry and consumer markets (Sterno); and

The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

