ScoutCam Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoutCam (OTCQB: SCTC), a leading developer and manufacturer of custom visual solutions and supplementary technologies, is pleased to announce they have been upgraded to the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB).

“We are excited about ScoutCam’s official upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market,” said Yaron Silberman, Chief Executive Officer of ScoutCam. “This elevates ScoutCam’s profile within the investment community, and we would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support as we reach this milestone.”

ScoutCam is an Israeli-based company that develops and manufactures custom visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries. Their products are highly resistant micro-cameras and supplementary technologies. The innovative company produces the smallest cameras in the world, with diameters as miniscule as 1mm. ScoutCam devices have been used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research and defense industries. The team has also worked on collaborations with multiple, prominent government agencies.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is a premier market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing investors high-quality trading and improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and other initial listing requirements, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, beliefs, assumptions and intentions regarding, among other things, its product-development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects, as of the date of this news release. They are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should” or “anticipate” or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s prospects for market success in connection with the upgrade to the OTCQB; the Company’s reliance on third-party suppliers; market acceptance of our products by prospect markets and industries; the Company's ability to raise sufficient funding in order to meet the Company’s business and financial goals; and certain other factors summarized in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

About ScoutCam

For more information please visit: https://www.scoutcam.com/ .