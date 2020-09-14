Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rockville Barrack Enforcement For The Week of September 7th, 2020

Maryland State Police News Release

The Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack continues to make our roadways safer for all motorists on our highways.  Between September 7th, 2020 and September 13th, 2020, Troopers assigned to the Rockville Barrack made the following drunk driving arrests;

  1. Fabiola Serrano-Valle, 27 years of age of Montgomery Village
  2. Graham Evans, 26 years of age of Gaithersburg
  3. Andre Drakeford, 38 years of age of Silver Spring
  4. Nelson Fuentes, 22 years of age of Brentwood
  5. Boniface Mbah, 65 years of age of Silver Spring
  6. Ahmad Koroma, 34 years of age of Beltsville
  7. Johan Sandoval, 22 years of age of Silver Spring
  8. Wilber Guevara, 27 years of age of Silver Spring
  9. Maria Miranda, 21 years of age of Alexandria, VA

Troopers made the following criminal arrests;

  1. Malek Taylor, 25 years of age of Silver Spring, Warrant
  2. Rasean Johnson, 32 years of age of Silver Spring, Warrant

Anyone with information regarding Drunk/Drug driving or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101 or use #77 to reach the nearest Maryland State Police Barrack.

