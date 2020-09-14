Update in Lawsuit for Investors in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: TIF shares.

On November 24, 2019, Tiffany’s Board of Directors caused the Company to enter into an agreement and plan of merger with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (“LVMH”). Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Tiffany’s stockholders will receive $135.00 in cash for each share of Tiffany common stock they own.

On November 25, 2019, LVMH and Tiffany announced that the companies have entered into an agreement whereby LVMH will acquire Tiffany for $135 per share in cash.

On January 3, 2020, a lawsuit was filed in connection with the proposed transaction. The plaintiff alleged that the Proxy Statement that was filed in connection with the Proposed Transaction omitted material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction, which rendered the Proxy Statement false and misleading. On February 12, 2020, the lawsuit was dismissed.

On September 9, 2020, LVMH announced that the Group LVMH will not be able to complete the acquisition of Tiffany. The same day, Tiffany announced that it filed a lawsuit against LVMH to enforce the merger agreement.

On September 10, 2020, LVMH said that it will defend itself vigorously against the lawsuit and that it intends to file a lawsuit against Tiffany.

