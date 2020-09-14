Jason Tucker, CEO of Strategic Asset Leasing Inc., is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com (“SCV”), Inc. and Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS) (“the Company”), today announced that CEO, Jason Tucker, is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/9-11-2020-smallcapvoice-interview-with-strategic-asset-leasing/.

Tucker called in to SmallCapvoice.com, Inc. to go over the business model and markets served by his Company. In addition, Tucker provided his personal comments on the milestones reached in 2020, recent news and upcoming events for the Company. LEAS recently announced a joint venture (JV) agreement with Electric Tribe, LLC. Electric Tribe has significant project experience in the nascent cannabis sector and will be working with LEAS to develop applications for contactless compliance protocols.

In the interview, Tucker provided details on how the Company is entering the cannabis tech markets through its JV with Electric Tribe, LLC, how LEAS will focus on the California market first before expanding into other states and the goals he has for becoming an established player in this burgeoning marketplace.

"The Company has successfully achieved several milestones since I took over in July 2020,” said Jason Tucker. "We look forward to working in close cooperation with a key partners like Electric Tribe and others, expanding our product offerings in the Fintech industry and the Internet of Things (IOT) marketplace, and delivering innovative ideas management. These are exciting times for our company and its shareholders. We look forward to continue these interviews to keep our followers in the know about all of our future moves.”

About Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.

LEAS is focused on leveraging technology assets with an initial focus on the Fintech industry and the Internet of Things (IOT). The "Internet of Things", simply put, are devices and objects that also have an online connection such as personal voice assistants, smart home systems, video doorbells etc. These are rapidly growing sectors and LEAS will be developing and licensing technologies that will help companies penetrate these markets, thereby increasing shareholder value.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

