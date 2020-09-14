Ayala Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual KOL Event Reviewing Interim Data Presented at ESMO 2020 from Ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY Trial of AL101 for the Treatment of Recurrent/Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations, today announced that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event to review new interim data presented from the ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY study of AL101 for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) harbouring Notch activating mutations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020. The event will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 8:00 am ET.



The event will feature presentations from Ayala management and KOL, Dr. Alan L. Ho, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and a lead investigator in the ACCURACY trial.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Ayala website at ir.ayalapharma.com . To access the call, please dial 833-519-1339 (United States & Canada) or 914-800-3901 (international) and reference the conference ID 3995105. A replay of the webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Ayala website for 90 days following the event.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. Ayala’s approach is focused on predicating, identifying and addressing tumorigenic drivers of cancer through a combination of its bioinformatics platform and next-generation sequencing to deliver targeted therapies to underserved patient populations. The company has two product candidates under development, AL101 and AL102, targeting the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors to treat a variety of tumors including Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL), Desmoid Tumors and Multiple Myeloma (MM) (in collaboration with Novartis). Ayala’s lead product candidate, AL101, has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with ACC ( ACCURACY ) bearing Notch activating mutations and in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with TNBC ( TENACITY ) bearing Notch activating mutations and other gene rearrangements. For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com.

