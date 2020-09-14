Caladrius Biosciences to Present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on September 17th

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease, announced today that management will present a company overview at the Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum, which is being held on Thursday, September 17, 2020.



Presentation Details:

Date & Time: Thursday, September 17th at 3:30 p.m. (EDT)

Presenter: David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com . Investors are encouraged to pre-register to expedite participation and receive event updates. Please access the website at least 15 minutes in advance of the scheduled presentation time to register and run the online system check.

Please visit www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com to register and learn more about the event.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease. We are developing first- in-class cell therapy products based on the notion that our body contains finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include CLBS119, a CD34+ cell therapy product candidate for the repair of lung damage found in patients with severe COVID-19 infection who have experienced respiratory failure, for which the Company plans to initiate a clinical trial in the coming weeks as well as three developmental treatments for ischemic diseases based on its CD34+ cell therapy platform: HONEDRA® (formerly CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, the subject of a recently completed positive Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); and CLBS14, a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”). For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com .

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

