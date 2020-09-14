ION Television is “Your Home for the Holidays” With Four All-New Movie Premieres

/EIN News/ -- ION’s Annual Celebration Continues this December with the Premieres

of “A Royal Christmas Engagement,” “Christmas Together,” “Beaus of Holly”

and “The Christmas Sitters,” plus more than 30 Returning Favorites

Digital Multicast Network ION Plus Set to Air Nearly 40 Holiday Movies

from Halloween through Christmas Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning Thanksgiving weekend, ION Television will once again be “Your Home for the Holidays.” Featuring a festive lineup of four all-new movie premieres and more than 30 returning favorites, ION is kicking off the holiday season on Sunday, November 29, with special holiday fare airing weekends in December through Christmas Day.

ION Television’s lineup ranked #2 among networks airing holiday movies in 2019, averaging 919,000 households in primetime. ION’s highest-rated movie, “A Christmas Princess,” delivered more than 1.7 million total viewers in primetime.*

“At a time when families are spending more time at home together, ION’s holiday lineup will provide an enjoyable escape for viewers who have made watching our movies a tradition of their own,” said Brandon Burgess, ION Media Chairman and CEO. “The network’s continued yearly success proves ION’s status as a go-to destination for holiday movie viewers.”

ION’s digital multicast network, ION Plus, also returns with a full slate of holiday movies in 2020. Beginning with the Halloween-themed “You Cast a Spell on Me” on October 31, ION Plus will feature nearly 40 holiday movies on weekends in November and every day in December through Christmas.

ION Television’s new movie premieres air weekends beginning November 29 through December 13. The full holiday movie schedule will be released this fall on iontelevision.com . The following is a list of ION’s all-new movies in 2020, including descriptions and cast info.

“A Royal Christmas Engagement”

Cast: Paige Bach, James Nitti, John Schneider

Writer: Adam Rockoff

Director: Fred Olen Ray

Synopsis: A Manhattan ad agency boss, John Holiday, entrusts Lauren to deliver the big pre-holiday client pitch, but only winds up annoying her when she’s teamed up with a European consultant. To Lauren's surprise, this consultant turns out to be the handsome Prince Edward of Candashire, masquerading as his consultant pal to escape his royal duties for an incognito American Christmas.

Produced by: Hybrid

“Christmas Together”

Cast: Anna Marie Dobbins, Vivica A. Fox, Marc Herrmann, Riley Coe, Anthony Carro

Writer: Jay Cipriani

Director: David DeCoteau

Synopsis: A brokenhearted New York painter, Ava, and a West Coast widower, Mason, have their lives collide when Mason’s young daughter, Mia, rents out his guest house to Ava for Christmas, without her dad's knowledge, in an attempt to convince her dad she is responsible enough to earn a dog for Christmas.

Produced by: Hybrid

“Beaus of Holly”

Cast: Jennifer Freeman, Johnny Pacar, Nikki Leigh, Michael Copon

Writers: Kelly Goodner, Jim Hemphill & David Michael Latt

Director: Anthony C. Ferrante

Synopsis: When Holly boldly proposes to Phil, he confesses he needs to first work things out with a long-ago ex. Having booked a romantic holiday sleigh ride, despondent Holly pours her heart out to sleigh driver, Jake, who takes a refreshing interest in her, until Phil returns.

Produced by: The Asylum

“The Christmas Sitters”

Cast: Tristin Mays, Nathan Owens, GloZell Green, Melissa Ordway, Justin Gaston, Chris Soules

Writers: Sam Jackson, Anna Rasmussen

Director: Dylan Vox

Synopsis: Facing holiday flight delays on a return trip from Europe, two parents double-book incompatible babysitters: the mother’s BFF lawyer friend, Nora, and the dad's guitarist half-brother, Max, to look after their two kids and dog. After a rather stormy start, an attraction grows.

Produced by: The Asylum

*Source: Nielsen Media Research. 11/28/19 – 1/1/20. C3 impressions (000). Prime (M-Su 7p-1a). Top rated movie based on P2+. Original network holiday movie telecasts excluding repeats.



