Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data for Rezafungin and Influenza AVCs at IDWeek 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that it will present two oral abstracts and seven posters at IDWeek 2020, the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medical Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS) and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP), which takes place virtually Oct. 21-25, 2020.



Cidara will detail new findings related to rezafungin, its novel once-weekly echinocandin in Phase 3 trials for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, in five poster presentations. Details are as follows:

Title: Phase 2 STRIVE Clinical Trial of Rezafungin for Treatment of Candidemia and/or Invasive Candidiasis Demonstrates Consistent Trough Concentrations Across Diverse Patient Populations

Poster ID: 1174

Presenter: Shawn Flanagan, Cidara

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Session: Medical Mycology

Title: Outcomes by Baseline Pathogens and Susceptibility in the STRIVE Phase 2 Trial of Once-Weekly Rezafungin for Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis Compared with Caspofungin

Poster ID: 1284

Presenter: George R. Thompson III, University of California, Davis

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Session: Novel Agents

Title: Outcomes by Body Mass Index (BMI) in the STRIVE Phase 2 Trial of Once-Weekly Rezafungin for Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis Compared with Caspofungin Poster ID: 637

Presenter: Jose A. Vazquez, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Session: Clinical Trials

Title: Pharmacokinetics, Excretion, and Mass Balance of [14C]-Rezafungin Following Intravenous (IV) Administration in Healthy Adults

Poster ID: 1286

Presenter: Voon Ong, Cidara

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Session: Novel Agents

Title: A Pharmacoepidemiologic Evaluation of Echinocandin Use

Poster ID: 43

Presenter: Jinhee Jo, University of Houston

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Session: Poster Session: Antimicrobial Stewardship: Outcomes Assessment (clinical and economic)

Cidara will detail new findings from its Cloudbreak antiviral platform, specifically for the prevention and treatment of influenza, in two oral and two poster presentations on the development candidate CD377. Details are as follows:

Title: Efficacy of CD377, a Novel Antiviral Fc-Conjugate, Against Seasonal Influenza in Lethal Mouse Infection Models

Oral Abstract ID: 159

Presenter: James Levin, Cidara

Format: On demand

Session: Novel Vaccines and Antibodies

Title: CD377, a Novel Antiviral Fc-Conjugate, Demonstrates Potent Viral Burden Reduction against Influenza A (H1N1) in Mouse and Ferret Models

Oral Abstract ID: 162

Presenter: Simon Döhrmann, Cidara

Format: On demand

Session: Novel Vaccines and Antibodies

Title: New Generation Antiviral Conjugate (AVC): Stable, Safe, and Single

Poster ID: 1283

Presenter: Voon Ong, Cidara

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Session: Novel Agents

Title: Evaluation of CD377, a Novel Antiviral Fc-Conjugate (AVC), In Vitro Activity and In Vivo Efficacy in Immune-Competent and -Deficient (SCID) Lethal Mouse Models

Poster ID: 1276

Presenter: James Levin, Cidara

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Session: Novel Agents

Copies of the abstracts will be made available on the Publications section of the Cidara website. Additional details can be found on the IDWeek Interactive Program Planner .

About Rezafungin

Rezafungin is a novel once-weekly echinocandin being developed for both the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, such as candidemia and invasive candidiasis. The structure and properties of rezafungin are specifically designed to improve upon a clinically validated mechanism intended to enhance its efficacy and safety potential for patients. Cidara is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial with rezafungin for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE trial) and a second Phase 3 clinical trial of once-weekly rezafungin for the prevention of invasive fungal disease in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT trial).

About Cloudbreak AVCs

Cidara is developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antivirals from its Cloudbreak antiviral platform that couple potent antivirals to a human antibody fragment. These long-acting, antiviral conjugates (AVCs) directly inhibit viral proliferation while simultaneously engaging the immune system. AVCs are initially being studied for the prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, with the potential to deliver universal protection for an entire flu season with a single dose. Cidara is also advancing preclinical and discovery AVC programs to target other life-threatening viruses, such as RSV, HIV and CoV, including COVID-19.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “anticipates,” “expect,” “may,” “plan” or “will”. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to rezafungin’s potential as a once-weekly treatment and its ability to prevent severe fungal infections, and statements related to our AVCs’ potential to directly inhibit viral proliferation while simultaneously engaging the immune system, and the ability of our influenza AVC to deliver universal protection for an entire flu season with a single dose. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, such as unanticipated delays in or negative results from Cidara’s clinical trials or other obstacles to the development of rezafungin. These and other risks are identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in Cidara’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings subsequently made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen O’Shea, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

(929) 469-3860

koshea@lifescicomms.com