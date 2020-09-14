Appnovation Expands Toronto Office with Strategic Multi-Disciplinary Hires

The global digital consultancy opened its doors in Toronto in September 2019 and has more than quadrupled in size since.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER and TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September marks the one-year anniversary of the opening of Appnovation’s Toronto office. Since opening its doors in September 2019, the Toronto office has grown to over 50 people who work on local, national and international clients across various industries. Appnovation, a full-service digital consultancy, is headquartered in Vancouver and has 15 offices globally.

Appnovation has added several key strategic roles to its Toronto office with top talent in their respective fields. Some of the additions to the Toronto-based Appnovation team include:

Dylan Gerard joined as a Creative Director, responsible for creative digital business strategy and experience design.

Xania Khan joined as Director of Content, leading the company’s content and thought leadership strategies as well as execution of its multi-platform content channels and marketing campaigns.

Linsday Stanford joined as a Director of CX and Product Strategy, leading Appnovation’s East portfolio of clients. She is responsible for leading digital innovation, customer-centric experience strategy and business transformation.

Laura Jeffery joined Appnovation as Director of Communications, leading the company’s external communications strategy, awards and events.

Kevin Coombs joined as a Director of Data Science and Analytics, working with clients to convert data into insights and build business strategies.

Jussi Mikkonen joined as a Director of Technology, working as a technical team lead and certified scrumMaster with a strong background in digital marketing and technical solutions.

Harjot Bal joined as Senior Manager of DesignOps and Design Systems, working to enhance and scale Appnovation’s design practice while ushering in new capabilities and service offerings, such as Design Systems.

Sara Rehman joined as Manager of Business Development to help grow the local and national portfolio of clients.

Natasha Gilani joined as a Senior Manager of Technology, leveraging her deep knowledge of Salesforce Cloud Marketing to counsel and build strategies for clients.

Myron Parks joins as a Director of Technology, leading cross-functional teams of analysts and engineers to build Quality, DevOps, Security and Performance into 21st century delivery pipelines from an operations perspective.

“Appnovation’s growth is a result of our mission to deliver best-in-class work for our clients and partners. The addition of these new team members, as well as the teams they lead, significantly contributes to our ability to service the needs we’re seeing in the marketplace,” said Scott Wassmer, General Manager of Americas, Appnovation.

The Toronto office is Appnovation’s fourth Canadian office and was established to service clients out of Canada’s biggest business hub and continue to attract best-in-class talent. To view more available roles, check here.

--

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global, full-service digital consultancy. We deliver people-inspired business solutions to our clients. How? By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.

Laura Jeffery Appnovation laura.jeffery@appnovation.com