SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Block & Leviton LLP Investigating Nikola Corporation for Possible Securities Laws Violations; Shareholders Should Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockleviton.com ), a national securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you purchased or acquired shares of Nikola and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com , or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/nkla .



Before the markets opened on September 10, 2020, analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report calling Nikola “an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies.” Hindenburg wrote that it “gathered extensive evidence—including recorded phone calls, text messages, private emails and behind-the-scenes photographs—detailing dozens of false statements by Nikola Founder Trevor Milton. We have never seen this level of deception at a public company, especially of this size.” Hindenburg asserts that Nikola has misled investors concerning, among other things, its battery and hydrogen fuel cell claims, as well as its purported “multi-billion dollar order book,” which Hindenburg asserts is “filled with fluff.” On this news, shares opened down approximately 9% from their September 9, 2020 closing price.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Nikola and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com , or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/nkla .

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockleviton.com



