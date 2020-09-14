Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Oncocyte to Participate at the Lake Street Capital Markets 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that Ronald Andrews, Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Ross, MD., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate at the upcoming Lake Street Capital Markets 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, being held virtually on September 17, 2020.

About Oncocyte Corporation

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by accelerating and optimizing diagnosis and treatment. The Company recently launched DetermaRx™, a treatment stratification test that enables the identification of early-stage lung cancer patients at high risk for recurrence post-resection, allowing them to be treated when their cancer may be more responsive to adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte is also developing DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that identifies patients more likely to respond to checkpoint immunotherapies.

DetermaRx and DetermaIO are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

