Keith Darragh Joins Starton Therapeutics as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology powering continuous delivery of approved drugs for novel indications, announced today that Keith Darragh has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



“Our experienced team is further solidified with Keith’s addition,” said Pedro Lichtinger, Chief Executive Officer. “Keith has substantial financial and operational expertise and his extensive experience as CFO and senior-level finance executive of publicly traded companies will provide us with the leadership needed as we advance towards a public listing.”

Mr. Darragh is the former Chief Financial Officer of Pharmacosmos Therapeutics Inc. and Eleison Pharmaceuticals LLC, where he led finance, administration, supply chain, and information technology and established the financial infrastructure to support clinical program advancement and product launch preparation. He holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting (summa cum laude) and a Master of Business Administration from Montclair State University. Mr. Darragh is a certified public accountant (CPA) and chartered global management accountant (CGMA).

Mr. Darragh will oversee the Company’s finance department and lead all aspects of the Company’s financial strategy and operations, including budgeting and planning, accounting, tax, and financial reporting.

Mr. Darragh is taking over from Christopher Chipman, who served as consulting Chief Financial Officer from January 2018 through July 2020. “The Board of Directors would like to thank Chris for his service to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours,” said Mr. Lichtinger.

About Starton Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapeutics. Starton uses proven continuous delivery technology with proprietary drivers to obtain new indications or develop on-label superiority for patients with hematological malignancies. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com .

Starton Investor Relations:

investors@startontx.com

+1 800 449 5405

