Author Reflects on 30-Year Career in Prison System in New Memoir

In ‘Respect: It’s Not Enough!’, author Arthur H. Mooneyhan shares an insider’s view of the inner workings of U.S. prisons and explores the mental health issues and compassion fatigue faced by those in law enforcement, the armed forces, and first response

/EIN News/ -- LOS OSOS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Arthur H. Mooneyhan, who spent more than three decades working in the U.S. prison system, has published a compelling nonfiction book that sheds light on the mental health fatigue many law enforcement officers, military members, social workers, and first responders experience throughout their career. In “Respect: It’s Not Enough!”, Mooneyhan shares a comforting resource for those who live or work in high-stress environments, such as inmates and correctional officers, that teaches them how to cope with and combat the detrimental issues that are so prevalent in their day-to-day lives.



Mooneyhan’s book emphasizes the crucial role respect and empathy play in effective and compassionate human interaction. Mooneyhan, who is an ordained pastor and evangelist, also explores the healing benefits faith and spirituality can provide in moments of uncertainty, anger, or sadness. Through “Respect: It’s Not Enough!”, Mooneyhan examines the key relationships that can help one cultivate a life of respect and shares methods for honing one’s self-awareness.



Throughout Mooneyhan’s book, he shares an insider’s view of the prison system and the relationship between corrections personnel and the inmate population. He also explores the causes and effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and offers effective prevention and coping methods to combat this traumatic illness that often strikes those in desensitizing environments and careers.



“An up close and personal peek at prison life and how it affects the brave people who work there,” a reader wrote in a five-star review of the book on Amazon. “I learned a lot about the daily life of the prisoners and the guards that put their lives on the line every day. By using his personal experiences, Mooneyhan draws the reader in to explore topics such as: Mental Health, PTSD, building trust by forming relationships and the importance of having Faith. Easy to read and relatable book that I highly recommend!”



Ultimately, Mooneyhan’s book advocates for the respect of the men and women who serve and protect small communities, the nation, and the world abroad. “Respect: It’s Not Enough” provides an uplifting tool, including a wellness journey in the section titled “Your Road Through Samaria,” to help one contend and cope with life, end one’s search for significance in a mixed-up world, and examine and fulfill the quintessential need to respect and be respected.



“Respect: It’s Not Enough!”

By Arthur H. Mooneyhan

ISBN: 978-1-9736-9085-6 (hardcover); 978-1-9736-9086-3 (softcover); 978-1-9736-9087-0 (e-book)

Available through WestBow Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author



Arthur H. Mooneyhan spent 30 years working in the prison system in a custody position, 25 years of which he served as a correctional sergeant. An ordained pastor and evangelist, Mooneyhan serves the church in numerous capacities locally and internationally. He earned both of his Biblical Studies degrees at Calvary Christian International Bible College. Mooneyhan has been married to his wife Judy for more than 37 years, and together they have three grown children and two grandchildren. He currently resides in Los Osos, Calif.



WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment

Danielle Grobmeier LAVIDGE 480-648-7557 dgrobmeier@lavidge.com