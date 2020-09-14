Artificial Intelligence Market is Projected to Reach $169.41 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 55.6%

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

An increase in investment in AI technologies, a rise in demand for analyzing, and interpreting large amount of data is expected to propel the global AI market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in investment in AI technologies, increased demand for analyzing and interpreting large amount of data, and surge in customer satisfaction coupled with increase in adoption of reliable cloud application have boosted the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market. However, dearth of trained and experienced staff hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of AI in emerging markets and rapid development of smarter robots are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.The North American market is the most productive as compared to others with diverse industry verticals implementing artificial intelligence to a greater extent. Moreover, various new startups are investing in AI technologies, as demand for cloud applications is increasing to analyze large amount of data. Further, it is projected to generate the highest market revenue over the forecast period with predominant deployments in the IT & telecom and BFSI industries.The global artificial intelligence (AI) market was pegged at $4.06 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $169.41 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 55.6% from 2016 to 2025.Request Sample Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1773 Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into media & advertising, BFSI, it & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others. The IT & telecom segment dominated the market in 2016, contributing more than one-fifth of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 56.8% during the forecast period.The global AI market is divided on the basis of technology, industry vertical, and geography. Based on technology, the market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, and speech recognition. The machine learning segment held the largest share in 2016, contributing more than half of the market and expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 56.4% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1773 The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Apple Inc., Alphabet (Google Inc.), IBM Corporation, Baidu, Microsoft Corporation, IPsoft, NVIDIA, MicroStrategy, Inc., Verint Systems Inc (Next IT Corp), and Qlik Technologies Inc.The global AI market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 59.4% during the forecast period.Access full summary at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-market Chief reasons for market fluctuations• Increase in investment in AI technologies• Growth in demand for analyzing and interpreting large amounts of data• Increased customer satisfaction and increased adoption of reliable cloud applicationsSimilar Reports:

