Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Quarterly Common Dividend, Update on Quarterly Rent Collections and Repayment of Line of Credit

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. This distribution will be paid on or about October 9, 2020, to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2020.



As of September 11, 2020, KRG has collected over 89% of third quarter (July and August) base rent and recoveries, exclusive of security deposits. An additional 2% of third quarter base rent and recoveries have been contractually deferred. Currently, September rent collections are on a similar pace to July and August.

Additionally, the Company repaid $50 million of the outstanding balance on its credit facility with cash on hand, thereby lowering the outstanding amount on its $600 million credit facility to $50 million.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

Safe Harbor

This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the financial condition, result of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The effects of COVID-19 have caused many of the Company's tenants to close stores, reduce hours or significantly limit service, making it difficult for them to meet their obligations, and therefore will significantly impact the Company for the foreseeable future.

Additional risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include but are not limited to: national and local economic, business, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in connection with low or negative growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty; financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; the Company’s ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, the Company’s indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of tenants, including their ability to pay rent and the risk of tenant insolvency and bankruptcy; the competitive environment in which the Company operates; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; property ownership and management risks; the Company’s ability to maintain the Company’s status as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property the Company owns; the actual and perceived impact of e-commerce on the value of shopping center assets; risks related to the geographical concentration of the Company’s properties in Florida, Indiana, Texas, Nevada and North Carolina; civil unrest, acts of terrorism or war, acts of God, climate change, epidemics, pandemics (including COVID-19), natural disasters and severe weather conditions such as hurricanes, tropical storms, tornadoes, earthquakes, droughts, floods and fires that may result in underinsured or uninsured losses; changes in laws and government regulations; governmental orders affecting the use of the Company’s properties or the ability of its tenants to operate; insurance costs and coverage; risks associated with cybersecurity attacks and the loss of confidential information and other business disruptions; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; and other risks identified in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”) or in other documents that it publicly disseminates, including, in particular, the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

