Adam Torres, CEO, Author, & Podcaster Launches Business Leaders Volume 4 Under New Branding

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adam Torres is the of Co-Founder Mission Matters Media, a media and publishing company dedicated to the needs of business owners, entrepreneurs, and executives. He is also an international speaker and author of multiple books on business and investing, and his advice has been featured in major publications such as Forbes, Fox Business, Investor’s Business Daily, and The Street to name a few.

Several years ago, Torres and his business partner Chirag Sagar started a media company originally called Money Matters before rebranding in 2020 to the far more apropos Mission Matters - as mission and vision are everything.

Today, Torres and Sagar are launching their first-ever Virtual Summit in collaboration with Robyn Bennett to celebrate the launch of Mission Matters: World's Leading Entrepreneurs Reveal Their Top Tips to Success (Business Leaders Volume 4). This is the fourth volume in the bestselling Business Leaders series and the first to hold the new Mission Matters name. This book brings together 18 top business leaders to share their best tips and advice on leadership, technology, marketing, creating a results-driven work environment, and why digital transformation is imperative for modern companies.

Torres currently hosts 8 podcast shows and has published over 3,000 episodes. He has become known for his conversational interview style and absolute drive to be the best he can be as a podcaster, author, and business leader.

Mission Matters: World's Leading Entrepreneurs Reveal Their Top Tips to Success (Business Leaders Volume 4) is available now on Amazon and you can listen to the Mission Matters podcast series here.

