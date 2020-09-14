Greenlane Partner PAX Labs™ Unveils New PAX 3™ Color Refresh

PAX Labs will launch fresh color collection and a limited-edition collaboration with odor-absorbing luggage maker Revelry

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and specialty vaporization products, announced today that PAX Labs, a leading consumer technology brand in cannabis, released a new lineup of colors for their popular PAX 3 cannabis vaporizer.



The device will now come in Burgundy, Onyx, Sage, and Sand. Intelligent and intuitive, the PAX 3 features proprietary lip-sensing technology and connectivity via Bluetooth to the PAX App, which includes full temperature range by degree. The award-winning PAX 3 offers flat and raised mouthpieces, a super-fast 20-second heat-up time, a conduction oven, multiple temperature settings and dynamic modes, and a 10-year limited warranty. The device’s long-lasting, rechargeable battery delivers approximately 8 to 10 sessions per charge.

To celebrate the new collection, PAX Labs is collaborating with Revelry, a Greenlane partner that creates smell proof storage accessories, with a special edition of their top-selling Mini Broker pouch. The collaboration between the two California brands aims to increase exposure for Revelry, which already enjoys a loyal following with a wider audience of cannabis consumers.

For a limited time, consumers can receive a free PAX x Revelry pouch with the purchase of a PAX 3 through select retailers. This stylish zippered stash bag ($30 value) discreetly serves as the ultimate system to protect, store and transport the PAX 3 and its accessories. Constructed from layers of odor-absorbing charcoal and synthetic filters, the innovative carbon filter system in the Mini Broker pouch traps unwanted smells, creating an easy and worry-free way to store and transport products.

“We are excited to continue to elevate the cannabis experience for PAX consumers at every touchpoint. The launch of these new colorways was the perfect time to collaborate with our friends and fellow lifestyle-enthusiasts at Revelry,” said Dominic O’Brien, Chief Revenue Officer of PAX Labs. “Their unique, stylish and functional bags, designed to go through every part of your day, mirror the essence of our brand and products: discreet, tasteful and portable.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with PAX, another Northern California brand that shares our passion for innovation, quality and design,” says Brandon Stewart, CEO of Revelry Supply. “These two products are a natural fit and complement each other in every way.”

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane’s world-class team provides services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, supply chain management, and distribution. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

About PAX

Headquartered in San Francisco, PAX Labs™ is the leader in premium cannabis vaporizer technology, with award-winning devices for both concentrates and dry herb. Counting over 2 million devices sold, PAX Labs has revolutionized the consumer experience through innovation and product design that takes the guesswork out of cannabis and delivers quality, safety and predictability. PAX Labs is committed to its mission of establishing cannabis as a force for good. PAX Labs does not manufacture, produce or sell cannabis and its products are not for sale to minors. For more information, visit pax.com .

About Revelry

Revelry is a modern luggage brand created by a crew of cannabis-friendly, outdoor enthusiasts in Santa Cruz, California. Revelry creates high-tech, high-style gear designed to seamlessly support every part of your day, everywhere you go. From backpacks and hard cases to fanny packs and coolers, all Revelry products are designed to be odor-absorbing, discreet, and long-lasting. Visit revelrysupply.com for more information.

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

Greenlane@mattio.com

PAX Labs

press@pax.com