USI Affinity and the American Bar Association Announce New Partnership With Crum & Forster to Provide Cyber Liability Insurance Coverage for Law Firms

New Coverage Offering Delivers Critical Cyber Risk Protection for Law Firms Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Affinity and the American Bar Association (ABA) recently announced a new partnership with Crum & Forster to offer a cyber liability insurance program for law firms nationwide. As the broker for the ABA Insurance Program, which provides insurance and financial solutions for ABA members and their firms, USI Affinity now offers access to this new cyber liability program designed exclusively for the law firm community.



USI Affinity and Crum & Forster have created a premier, market-leading team, with world-class expertise and resources to help protect and insure small and large law firms. USI Affinity will provide cyber liability insurance solutions to law firms in all 50 U.S. states.



“The legal profession continues to be a target for hackers, and we have an obligation to protect client information and secure our systems,” stated ABA Executive Director, Jack Rives. “Providing ABA members and the legal community access to insurance coverage and resources to help mitigate these risks is more important than ever. As the legal profession evolves, the ABA remains committed to provide attorneys the tools they need to thrive. USI Affinity and Crum & Forster are helping bring such tools to our members.”



“Together, USI Affinity and Crum & Forster deliver a proprietary, comprehensive cyber liability offering to attorneys and law firms through USI Affinity nationwide. With industry-leading knowledge, solutions and services, we’re taking a customized approach to maximize bottom-line impact and keep policies current with the changing demands of the cyber insurance marketplace,” said USI Affinity Senior Vice President and Professional Liability Practice Leader, Mike Mooney. “Our new policy enhancements focus on the continual challenges attorneys and law firms face, providing greater peace of mind.”



“We are excited to partner with USI Affinity and the ABA to deliver a market-leading cyber liability product and service,” said Nick Economidis, vice president of eRisk for Crum & Forster. "Cyber liability is evolving, even in the past six months, we have seen changes in the market, and we are actively evolving our products and service capabilities to meet the needs of target segments like the ABA.”



To learn more about the ABA Insurance Program, visit www.abainsurance.com.

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit www.usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster* is a leading national property and casualty insurer, providing specialty insurance products through their admitted and surplus lines insurance companies. Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today has more than 2,300 employees across the country conducting business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $2.8 billion in gross written premium in 2019 and is rated “A” Excellent by A.M. Best. *The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. For more information, visit www.cfins.com.



About the American Bar Association

The ABA is the largest voluntary association of lawyers in the world. As the national voice of the legal profession, the ABA works to improve the administration of justice, promotes programs that assist lawyers and judges in their work, accredits law schools, provides continuing legal education, and works to build public understanding around the world of the importance of the rule of law. View our privacy statement online. Follow the latest ABA news at www.americanbar.org/news and on Twitter @ABANews.

###

Timothy Denton USI Insurance Services 914-747-6339 timothy.denton@usi.com Lynne MacMath USI Affinity 610-537-1352 lynne.macmath@usi.com