American Oncology Network Appoints David H. Gould, CPA as CFO to Position Organization for Its Next Phase of Growth

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of cancer treatment in community-based settings, today announced that it has appointed David H. Gould, CPA as Chief Financial Officer.

Gould brings extensive experience in corporate accounting, treasury, financial reporting, as well as in mergers and acquisitions with over $5.0 billion in closed deals completed in his career prior to joining AON. Most recently, he was the Chief Financial Officer at ApolloMD, a multi-specialty physician and APC practice management services group for emergency and hospital medicine, anesthesiology, and radiology. During his tenure at ApolloMD, Gould substantially improved financial reporting while also playing a key role in revenue cycle enhancements, all of which contributed to consecutive years of margin expansion.

Prior to joining ApolloMD, Gould served approximately 10 years in progressively senior positions and ultimately as the Vice President of Finance and Assistant Treasurer at Cumulus Media, a publicly traded, leading broadcast media and network company with radio stations in approximately 100 markets across the United States. Prior to that, Gould held financial management roles with both publicly traded and private companies within the healthcare industry. Gould started his career in public accounting with the national audit firm of Ernst & Young out of their Washington, D.C. office. His experience in healthcare, along with building and managing successful teams, will be critically important at AON, a high growth company with an expanding national network of more than 140 providers.

Gould earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from University of Maryland.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA said, “Dave has the expertise needed to guide our financial teams, a wealth of experience improving performance and financial results, and a deep understanding of physician led practices, which is core to our organization. He will be of immense value to us as we continue to join with a growing number of providers dedicated to providing exceptional patient care in their communities.”

AON President & COO Todd Schonherz stated, “Dave’s vast experience will advance the work we’ve been proud to do at AON – driving practice success, striving to find new efficiencies, working to ensure our services enable practices to perform at an optimal level.”

AON Board Member and Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added: “Dave is an energetic leader and is passionate about what he does. We’re excited for him to lead the financial organization through this exciting next phase of growth.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 88 physicians and 56 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 15 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

